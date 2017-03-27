The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama government. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/white-house-drops-human-rights-conditions-for-sale-of-fighter-jets-to-bahrain-35578159.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35578158.ece/4a432/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-bf065705-e1d3-4851-88f3-d8013cdcb65a_I1.jpg The Trump administration has told Congress it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.