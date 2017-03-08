Watch engines warming up as captured ...

Watch engines warming up as captured by $55K thermal imaging camera

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: MotorAuthority

If you have a newer car, your engine warms up pretty quickly. Driving something a bit more classically cool? That engine will stay cooler for longer as well, since it needs a bit more time to get up to operating temperature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MotorAuthority.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb 14 alexanderdolkas 7
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Feb 12 eugenek1 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,247 • Total comments across all topics: 279,477,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC