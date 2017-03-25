Trump May Go 0-3 On His Armed Services Picks
President Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of the Air Force has become mired in a conflict-of-interest controversy, raising the possibility that he will fail to secure any of his first three picks to run the three military departments. Heather Wilson, the Air Force nominee, is combating accusations that she has disqualifying problems because of her relationship with the defense company Lockheed Martin Corp. Vincent Viola, Trump's choices to run Wilson, a former congresswoman from New Mexico, began serving as an adviser to Sandia Corp., a Lockheed subsidiary, and other defense contractors immediately after she left office in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|14 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC