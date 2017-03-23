Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) Plans GBX 0.63 Dividend
Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 per share on Friday, April 28th.
