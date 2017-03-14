The Bushnell Announces 2017-18 Broadw...

The Bushnell Announces 2017-18 Broadway Series Season

The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts announced today the productions that will make up its 2017-2018 Broadway Series season. Beginning this summer, The Bushnell will bring seven exciting titles to Hartford as part of the Series, along with additional off-Series hits to round out a strong season lineup.

