Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) CFO Kerry A. Shiba Sells 644 Shares
Superior Industries International Inc CFO Kerry A. Shiba sold 644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $16,821.28.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Wed
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC