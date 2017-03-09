Superior Industries International Inc...

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) CFO Kerry A. Shiba Sells 644 Shares

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Superior Industries International Inc CFO Kerry A. Shiba sold 644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $16,821.28.

