Sugar Land Woman Arrested, Accused Of Running Over Five Pedestrians

A suburban Houston woman has been hit with an upgraded charge of manslaughter following the death of one of the people she's accused of running over on South Padre Island late last week. On Sunday, one of the victims, 19-year-old Selena Patino of Los Fresnos, died from the injuries she sustained, South Padre Island city officials said.

