Sugar Land Woman Arrested, Accused Of Running Over Five Pedestrians
A suburban Houston woman has been hit with an upgraded charge of manslaughter following the death of one of the people she's accused of running over on South Padre Island late last week. On Sunday, one of the victims, 19-year-old Selena Patino of Los Fresnos, died from the injuries she sustained, South Padre Island city officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|alexanderdolkas
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC