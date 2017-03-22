State Street Corp Raises Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.
State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925,347 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|alexanderdolkas
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC