Snapchat is worth more than Delta, Target and CBS
Deere & Co., founded in 1837, makes tractors and other agricultural equipment that helps farmers grow crops to feed the planet. Snap Inc. is less than six years old and lets people take pictures of themselves with cartoonish dog ears and noses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|3 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|3 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|3 hr
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC