Simulator training up F-35 Lightning II pilots ahead of flight tests next year

PILOTS are getting to grips with one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world ahead of flight trials on the UK's new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carrier next year. The simulator at BAE Systems ' base in Warton is being used to train up those charged with flying the new F-35 Lightning II aircraft, which has partly been constructed at the defence giant's site in Samlesbury.

