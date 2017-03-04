Security guard charged with murder denied bond again after appeal
A security guard charged in the death of a 60-year-old Chesapeake man was denied bond again Friday following an appeal. Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen on the night of Jan. 26. A judge denied Cromwell bond during a hearing on Feb. 27, citing the seriousness of the charge and the violence of the crime.
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|18 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|18 hr
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|18 hr
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
