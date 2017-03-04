Security guard charged with murder de...

Security guard charged with murder denied bond again after appeal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A security guard charged in the death of a 60-year-old Chesapeake man was denied bond again Friday following an appeal. Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen on the night of Jan. 26. A judge denied Cromwell bond during a hearing on Feb. 27, citing the seriousness of the charge and the violence of the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Highlights 18 hr LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes 18 hr ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... 18 hr crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb 14 alexanderdolkas 7
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Feb 12 eugenek1 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC