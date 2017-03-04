Security guard charged with murder denied bond again after appeal

A security guard charged in the death of a 60-year-old Chesapeake man was denied bond again Friday following an appeal. Twenty-one-year-old Johnathan Cromwell is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen on the night of Jan. 26. A judge denied Cromwell bond during a hearing on Feb. 27, citing the seriousness of the charge and the violence of the crime.

