Seaport Global Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Alamo Group, Inc.

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

