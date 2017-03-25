River & Mercantile Asset Management L...

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc.

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

