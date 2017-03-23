Richard J. Wehrle Sells 2,000 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Stock
Alamo Group, Inc. VP Richard J. Wehrle sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $149,780.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|2 hr
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|11 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC