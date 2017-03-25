Report suggests Caterpillar used loan...

Report suggests Caterpillar used loans from overseas to avoid tax liability

Peoria-based Caterpillar may have used loans from offshore subsidiaries to maneuver around the tax code, a report commissioned by the federal government suggests, the New York Times wrote Tuesday . For years, federal investigators have been scrutinizing Caterpillar 's overseas tax affairs with no resolution to the examinations of the complex maneuvers involving billions of dollars and one of the company's Swiss subsidiaries.

