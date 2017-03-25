Report suggests Caterpillar used loans from overseas to avoid tax liability
Peoria-based Caterpillar may have used loans from offshore subsidiaries to maneuver around the tax code, a report commissioned by the federal government suggests, the New York Times wrote Tuesday . For years, federal investigators have been scrutinizing Caterpillar 's overseas tax affairs with no resolution to the examinations of the complex maneuvers involving billions of dollars and one of the company's Swiss subsidiaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinoisreview.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|10 hr
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC