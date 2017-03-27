REFILE-UPDATE 3-Other Akzo shareholders also want talks with PPG - Elliott Advisors
But Elliott said it commissioned London-based shareholders' advisory firm Boudicca Proxy to poll 300 institutional investors, around half of Akzo's total shareholder base, on whether they thought Akzo should talk with PPG. Half of those investors responded - accounting for about 24.6 percent of Akzo's outstanding share capital - and virtually all wanted Akzo to open talks, Elliott said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC