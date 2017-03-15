Parker Scheduled to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch...

Parker Scheduled to Present at the Ba...

Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials & EU Autos Investor Conference in London, England on March 22, 2017 at 10:35 a.m. Greenwich Mean time . Parker's scheduled presenter is Lee Banks, President and Chief Operating Officer.

