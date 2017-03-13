Panel gives small victory to utilitie...

Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke plant lawsuit

Read more: The Miami Herald

An arbitration panel has awarded California utilities $125 million in a lawsuit claiming that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries supplied faulty steam generators that helped lead to the closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant. But the award announced Monday night was a tiny fraction of the $7.6 billion that Southern California Edison and its partners had sought from the Tokyo-based contractor.

