Ohio students tour Goodyear blimp hangar; explore careers

In this Thursday, March 23, 2017, photo, Devon White, 15, left, and James Davis, 15, check out the inside of a Goodyear tire during the LeBron James Family Foundation's first "I Promise" class at Goodyear's Wingfoot Lake Blimp Hangar, in Suffield Township, Ohio. Throughout the day the students learned about various careers at Goodyear.

