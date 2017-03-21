OCTAL sheds light on manufacturing potential at Oman Plast 2017

Reaffirming its commitment to supporting Oman's economic diversification strategy, Salalah-based PET innovator and economic powerhouse OCTAL proudly sponsored OMAN PLAST 2017, the Sultanate's leading Plastics and Petrochemicals event. A platform of great importance to manufacturers, service providers and SMEs, OCTAL showcased its achievements over the past decade and highlighted the opportunities waiting to be harnessed in Oman's fast-growing manufacturing industry.

