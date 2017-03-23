'No deal' on Europe would be disaster for North East manufacturing, industry group says
Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to tone down her rhetoric on Brexit or risk massive damage to the North East's manufacturing industry. EEF, which represents the manufacturing sector, has described Mrs May's stance that 'no deal is better than a bad deal' as "simply unacceptable to an industry that accounts for 45% of all UK exports".
