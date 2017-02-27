Manufacturing output drops amid slowdown in new order growth

Output in Britain's manufacturing industry hit a three-month low in February as new orders slowed and Brexit-induced cost pressures remained near record levels. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35492794.ece/0f203/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-c3baf713-66d1-4fe2-8b9c-575266379825_I1.jpg Output in Britain's manufacturing industry hit a three-month low in February as new orders slowed and Brexit-induced cost pressures remained near record levels.

