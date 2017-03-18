Man found dead in rural area of Abbotsford identified
Abbotsford Police were called to a rural property in the 4500 block of Ross Road shortly after 5 p.m. "We are in the early stages of this investigation; however, the initial indications suggest this death is suspicious in nature". Kellington was known to police, but police are still trying to figure out exactly when he was killed, who killed him, and why.
