Magna, Ford team up for weight-saving carbon fiber subframe prototype
Magna International Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are focusing on using carbon fiber for a frame system at the front of the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC