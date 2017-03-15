Louis JCC receives bomb threat over email, no evacuation
"Our department responded at approximately 9 a.m.to the JCC in relation to a call for a bomb threat", said Benjamin Granda, police spokesman. Some of the threats were allegedly made in his name, and some in her name.
