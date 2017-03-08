Lockheed, MBDA to form JV for delayed German missile defence-sources

Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA will set up a new joint venture to manage a multibillion-euro missile defence programme given German concerns about MBDA's ability to execute the project on its own, sources familiar with the plans said on Thursday. The companies have been in discussions with the German defence ministry about the plans, and a formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks, said one of the sources, who was not authorised to speak publicly.

