LKQ Corporation Announces Leadership Transition
The Board of Directors of LKQ Corporation has unanimously selected Dominick P. Zarcone, the current Chief Financial Officer of LKQ, to become the new President and Chief Executive Officer. Robert L. Wagman has announced his intention to step down from the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer due to health considerations.
