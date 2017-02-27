Kansas shooting: Victim's wife asks in viral FB post, 'Is this the same country we dreamed of?'
Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla who was killed in Kansas last week after he was targeted in a racially motivated shooting, took to Facebook on Tuesday to share her thoughts following the death of her husband. Dumala, in her viral post, questioned the American 'dream' every Indian aspires to achieve.
