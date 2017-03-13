Job cuts endure at Indiana factories ...

Job cuts endure at Indiana factories despite Trump pressure

Read more: The Daily Herald

About 1,500 workers at three Indiana factories are facing layoffs despite hopes that President Donald Trump would convince the companies to reverse plans for moving production to Mexico. United Technologies confirmed Friday that the first wave of about 50 layoffs happened last week at its electronics plant that had about 700 workers in Huntington.

