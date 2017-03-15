Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance
Jabil Circuit, Inc. issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28.
