Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

22 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Jabil Circuit, Inc. issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28.

