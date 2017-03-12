Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Positi...

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,344 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 129,919 shares during the period.

