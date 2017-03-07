Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Held by Davy Asset Management Ltd
Davy Asset Management Ltd maintained its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
