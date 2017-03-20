Heico sets stock split after closing ...

Heico sets stock split after closing at a record high

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The split will go into effect in the form of 25% stock dividend, payable April 18 to shareholders of record on April 7. The provider of products and services to a wide range of industries, including aviation, defense and medical, said the split will increase the common stock outstanding to 33.7 million shares from 27 million shares. "This stock split reflects our continuing confidence and enthusiasm in HEICO's long-term growth and financial outlook," said Chief Executive Laurans Mendelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar 14 Solarman 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 8 YIDFELLAS v USA 2
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb '17 alexanderdolkas 7
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC