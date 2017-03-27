Global Thermoform Packaging Market is predicted to grow at approximately 7% by 2022
Key Players : Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, Display Pack Inc, Tray Pack Corporation" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights The increasing demand from food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries globally drives the market. The large consumer base, increasing manufacturing activities, cost-effective, environment friendly and increase in spending by consumers for packaged food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar 24
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 24
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar 22
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC