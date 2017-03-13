Global Small Gas Engines Market is Ex...

Global Small Gas Engines Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4% by 2022

Small Gas Engines Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 4% from 2016 to 2022, By Engine Displacement, By Equipment, By Application Key Players : Kawasaki Heavy Industries , Yamaha Motor Corp. , Honda Motor Co., Ltd. , Kohler Co. , Briggs & Stratton Corporation , Generac Power Systems , Subaru ltd.

