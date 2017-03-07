Ghana Manufacturing awards closes nom...

Ghana Manufacturing awards closes nomination March 15

11 hrs ago

The maiden edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards, which brings together players in the manufacturing industry, will close nomination on March 15, 2017. The awards is to recognize achievements from local and international companies involved in the Ghana manufacturing sector and rewarded those that have played a defining role in moving the industry forward.

