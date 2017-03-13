Get Your Piece Of Trump's $54 Billion Budget Addition
President Trump released the preliminary details of his budget over the last week. Regardless of what you think about the allocation of capital from the government, one thing is for sure: $54 billion of additional defense spending is going to be issued and you need to be able to get your part of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar 14
|Solarman
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|alexanderdolkas
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC