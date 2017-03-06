Germany to buy Triton drone to replac...

Germany to buy Triton drone to replace cancelled Euro Hawk-sources

11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Germany's defence ministry has decided to buy high-altitude MQ-4C Triton unmanned surveillance planes built by U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp for deliveries after 2025, ministry sources said on Tuesday. The new drones will replace the Euro Hawk programme, which Berlin cancelled in May 2013 after it became clear that it could cost up to 600 million euros to get the system approved for use in civil airspace.

