Gentex Co. Announces Quarterly Divide...

Gentex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Gentex Co. declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 19th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Sun G Carter 87
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar 4 ENRON Zionism 1
News WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ... Mar 4 crony capital 1
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb 15 SirPrize 2
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Feb 14 alexanderdolkas 7
Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick. Feb 12 eugenek1 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC