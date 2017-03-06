Gentex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09
Gentex Co. declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 19th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Sun
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 4
|ENRON Zionism
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC