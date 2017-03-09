European Stocks Fall Before European ...

European Stocks Fall Before European Central Bank Policy Meeting

European stocks dropped for the fifth time in six days as investors prepared to scrutinize comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for clues about the future of monetary stimulus. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.2 percent at 8:30 a.m. in London.

