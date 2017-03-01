Electra completes sales of Parkdean, ...

Electra completes sales of Parkdean, Innovia

Electra Private Equity on Monday said it had completed the sale of Parkdean Resorts to Onex Corporation for A 1.35bn and its interest in Innovia Group to CCL Industries for A 108m. Electra said it had received A 406m from the Parkdean sale, with its total proceeds from the investment at A 516m, making a return of 3.9 times cost, and an internal rate of return of 45%.

