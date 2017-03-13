Edison awarded $125 million for San Onofre's faulty steam generators

A three-member arbitration panel awarded Southern California Edison $125 million in a lawsuit against contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over installation of faulty steam generators at the San Onofre nuclear plant. A three-member arbitration panel awarded Southern California Edison $125 million in a lawsuit against contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over installation of faulty steam generators at the San Onofre nuclear plant.

