Dutch Paint Maker Rebuffs PPGa s $22B Offer
PPG Industries is continuing to pursue Akzo Nobel even though the Dutch maker of Dulux paint rejected its unsolicited $22 billion takeover bid as inadequate. A merger would combine together two manufacturers of products ranging from protective coatings for iPhones to industrial paints and table salt.
