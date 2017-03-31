Dow's Q1 rally fueled mostly by Apple...

Dow's Q1 rally fueled mostly by Apple and Boeing, which offset Chevron's and Goldman's drag

12 hrs ago

Apple's stock rose $27.93, or 24%, during the quarter, to add about 191 points to the Dow, while and Boeing shares climbed $21.50, or 14%, to boost the Dow by 147 points. Rounding out the top 5, 3M Co.

Chicago, IL

