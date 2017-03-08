Doctors approve MRP move, manufacturing industry wary

The move by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority making it mandatory for manufacturers of medical devices to print the MRP rates on the packaging of items classified as 'drugs' has met with approval by health activists and doctors. NPPA has released a list that includes syringes, catheters, needles, surgical dressings, orthopaedic implants, prosthetic replacements, condoms, and blood component bags among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.