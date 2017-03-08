Doctors approve MRP move, manufacturing industry wary
The move by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority making it mandatory for manufacturers of medical devices to print the MRP rates on the packaging of items classified as 'drugs' has met with approval by health activists and doctors. NPPA has released a list that includes syringes, catheters, needles, surgical dressings, orthopaedic implants, prosthetic replacements, condoms, and blood component bags among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC