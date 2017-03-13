Cramer: Dow Chemical Can Add $8 From Here
Jim Cramer said he's hanging on to his charitable trust's stake in Dow Chemical even though it's way up since he bought shares, as the stock-picker expects even more gains once the company completes its planned $59 billion megamerger with DuPont . "We are not trimming," Cramer said during his latest conference call with members of his Action Alerts PLUS club for investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC