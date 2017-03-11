Cooper Tire hires human resources chief
John Bollman will join Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. as senior vice president and chief human resources officer effective March 21. His responsibilities will include leadership of human resources and employee relations as well as global safety and communications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar 8
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|2
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|WSJ Heard On The Street: Caterpillar raid is a ...
|Mar 4
|crony capital
|1
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb 15
|SirPrize
|2
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|alexanderdolkas
|7
|Market to the entire U.S. with one simple trick.
|Feb 12
|eugenek1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC