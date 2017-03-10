Cooper Opens New Office in Guadalajara to Serve Latin America
The new 22,000-square-foot office spans two floors and houses the sales, marketing, customer service, logistics, and finance teams that serve Cooper's customers throughout Latin America. "Growth in the Latin America market is an important part of Cooper's strategic plan," said Luis Ceneviz, Managing Director-Latin America Tire Operations and Managing Director-Europe Tire Operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
