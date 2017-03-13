Contest Challenges Design Students

Read more: Painting/Wallcovering Contractor

The Sherwin-Williams Company has launched a contest that aims to show its commitment to the next generation of residential and commercial designers. In the seventh annual STIR Student Design Challenge, entrants will be vying for a shot at national recognition and cash prizes up to $2,500.

Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.

