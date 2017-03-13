ConExpo 2017: Making an impact

ConExpo 2017: Making an impact

AEM discusses the findings of an economic impact report, urges passing of infrastructure bill and remarks on the success of the 2017 expo. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers , Milwaukee, shared details of a new report titled " The Market Size and Economic Contributions of the Off-Highway Equipment Industry ," during a news conference March 9, 2017, during ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas.

